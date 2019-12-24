OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott YMCA offering lifestyle change classes in 2020

The James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. in Prescott. This year, the James Family Prescott YMCA is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost by creating smaller, more manageable goals that can lead to success of a larger one. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

The James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. in Prescott. This year, the James Family Prescott YMCA is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost by creating smaller, more manageable goals that can lead to success of a larger one. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

Originally Published: December 24, 2019 1 p.m.

Along with singing “Auld Lang Syne” at the start of the New Year, making resolutions is a tradition for millions of Americans. However, while choosing a resolution can be easy, sticking to it can be impossible.

This year, the James Family Prescott YMCA is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost by creating smaller, more manageable goals that can lead to success of a larger one.

“’Losing weight’ is too broad,” explains Mary Byrne, Health & Wellness Director. “Reframe that big resolution into smaller, more manageable ones. Try signing up for our year-long Total Lifestyle Change (TLC) class to help keep you accountable all year, January Triathlon challenge, swimming or any of our over 120 group exercise classes.”

The YMCA also explains that reframing your goals in a positive way can help you stick to them.

For example, you may want to limit your screen time in 2020, but that can be more manageable if you replace it with something positive like volunteering or setting special time aside for family. “Try not to think about what you’re missing, but rather what you’re gaining. This can make a resolution feel more positive, and therefore more achievable,” says Mary Byrne.

The Y also explains that it’s important to not let yourself get discouraged by setbacks. Even though you may experience some missteps throughout the day — or even the week — that doesn’t mean you have to give up.

“Nobody got their bad habits over the course of a week, so you’re not going to change them in a week either!” Byrne explains. “Change is a process and bad days are part of that process.”

The YMCA is offering a Total Lifestyle Change (TLC) class — which is framed after the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program. The YMCA’s TLC Program helps adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, have high blood pressure, or who are overweight adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and people with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or suffer a stroke as those who do not have it.

The program provides a yearlong supportive environment where participants work together in a small group to learn about eating healthier, increasing their physical activity and making other behavior changes with the goal of reducing body weight by 7 percent in order to reduce their risk for developing diabetes.

A trained lifestyle coach leads the program over a 12-month period. Increased physical activity and moderate weight loss not only reduce diabetes risk, but also have an impact on lowering blood pressure and cholesterol

Class starts Jan. 22 and runs Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

CHALLENGE

The YMCA is also offering a January Triathlon Challenge to kickstart your year.

This Challenge begins Jan. 1, 2020, and can create a whole new beginning to your healthy lifestyle. The Triathlon Challenge consists of cycling 112 miles, run/walking 26.2 miles and swimming 2.4 miles. Miles can be completed at the YMCA, at home, at a park, on a trail.

You can do the challenge as an individual, with a partner, with a friend or compete against a co-worker.

No excuses … just do it. The miles need to be completed by Jan. 31.

Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a t-shirt, and the $20 fee goes to our Annual Scholarship Fund that helps provide affordable programs and services to benefit people of all incomes and backgrounds.

For additional tips or to learn how to get involved with the James Family Prescott YMCA, contact Mary Byrne at 928-445-7221 x219 or visit www.prescottymca.org.

Information provided by the James Family Prescott YMCA.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Do I want to live my best life? How will I achieve it?
Reframing New Year’s resolutions can lead to success
Column: These sure aren't the good old days
YMCA adds new triathlon class to fitness schedule
YMCA Activities: Week of Nov. 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries