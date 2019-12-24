Prescott YMCA offering lifestyle change classes in 2020

Along with singing “Auld Lang Syne” at the start of the New Year, making resolutions is a tradition for millions of Americans. However, while choosing a resolution can be easy, sticking to it can be impossible.

This year, the James Family Prescott YMCA is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost by creating smaller, more manageable goals that can lead to success of a larger one.

“’Losing weight’ is too broad,” explains Mary Byrne, Health & Wellness Director. “Reframe that big resolution into smaller, more manageable ones. Try signing up for our year-long Total Lifestyle Change (TLC) class to help keep you accountable all year, January Triathlon challenge, swimming or any of our over 120 group exercise classes.”

The YMCA also explains that reframing your goals in a positive way can help you stick to them.

For example, you may want to limit your screen time in 2020, but that can be more manageable if you replace it with something positive like volunteering or setting special time aside for family. “Try not to think about what you’re missing, but rather what you’re gaining. This can make a resolution feel more positive, and therefore more achievable,” says Mary Byrne.

The Y also explains that it’s important to not let yourself get discouraged by setbacks. Even though you may experience some missteps throughout the day — or even the week — that doesn’t mean you have to give up.

“Nobody got their bad habits over the course of a week, so you’re not going to change them in a week either!” Byrne explains. “Change is a process and bad days are part of that process.”

The YMCA is offering a Total Lifestyle Change (TLC) class — which is framed after the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program. The YMCA’s TLC Program helps adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, have high blood pressure, or who are overweight adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and people with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or suffer a stroke as those who do not have it.

The program provides a yearlong supportive environment where participants work together in a small group to learn about eating healthier, increasing their physical activity and making other behavior changes with the goal of reducing body weight by 7 percent in order to reduce their risk for developing diabetes.

A trained lifestyle coach leads the program over a 12-month period. Increased physical activity and moderate weight loss not only reduce diabetes risk, but also have an impact on lowering blood pressure and cholesterol

Class starts Jan. 22 and runs Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

CHALLENGE

The YMCA is also offering a January Triathlon Challenge to kickstart your year.

This Challenge begins Jan. 1, 2020, and can create a whole new beginning to your healthy lifestyle. The Triathlon Challenge consists of cycling 112 miles, run/walking 26.2 miles and swimming 2.4 miles. Miles can be completed at the YMCA, at home, at a park, on a trail.

You can do the challenge as an individual, with a partner, with a friend or compete against a co-worker.

No excuses … just do it. The miles need to be completed by Jan. 31.

Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a t-shirt, and the $20 fee goes to our Annual Scholarship Fund that helps provide affordable programs and services to benefit people of all incomes and backgrounds.

For additional tips or to learn how to get involved with the James Family Prescott YMCA, contact Mary Byrne at 928-445-7221 x219 or visit www.prescottymca.org.

Information provided by the James Family Prescott YMCA.