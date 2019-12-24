Prescott offers curbside Christmas-tree collection for recycling starting Jan. 6
The City of Prescott’s Solid Waste Division will be providing a curbside Christmas tree collection service the week of Jan. 6 to 10.
A news release from the city reports that the city’s collection trucks will pass through each city neighborhood one time only.
“Please have trees curbside by 6 a.m. on your normal collection day and cleared of all decorations and stands,” states the release. “Please do not bag trees. Live trees are chipped and incorporated into a natural wood mulch product that is available to the public at no cost. No plastic trees will be picked up during this collection.”
Residential solid waste customers may also dispose of their live Christmas trees, at no cost, at the Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road from Dec. 25 through Jan. 18, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
More information is available by visiting www.prescottrecycles.com or by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency
- Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: