Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 24
Prescott offers curbside Christmas-tree collection for recycling starting Jan. 6

The City of Prescott’s Solid Waste Division will be providing a curbside Christmas tree collection service the week of Jan. 6 to 10. A news release from the city reports that the city’s collection trucks will pass through each city neighborhood one time only. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 6 p.m.

The City of Prescott’s Solid Waste Division will be providing a curbside Christmas tree collection service the week of Jan. 6 to 10.

A news release from the city reports that the city’s collection trucks will pass through each city neighborhood one time only.

“Please have trees curbside by 6 a.m. on your normal collection day and cleared of all decorations and stands,” states the release. “Please do not bag trees. Live trees are chipped and incorporated into a natural wood mulch product that is available to the public at no cost. No plastic trees will be picked up during this collection.”

Residential solid waste customers may also dispose of their live Christmas trees, at no cost, at the Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road from Dec. 25 through Jan. 18, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

More information is available by visiting www.prescottrecycles.com or by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.

