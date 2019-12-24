Prescott Christmases through the years: 60 years ago, Christmas was more about visiting than decorating, say historians

A turntable consisting of rigged-up plywood and roller skate wheels twirled lights in the courthouse plaza bandstand.

A grocer handed out leftover apples, oranges and ribbon candy across the street.

And lonely miners and ranch hands ventured into town for some much-need conversation.

Six decades ago in Prescott was a simpler time. Still, historic photos from the late 1950s/early 1960s show scenes that are not that much different from today’s versions — just lower-tech and with a bit less glitz.

For instance, Prescott Christmas scenes from Sharlot Hall Museum’s files show an open-air bandstand (gazebo) on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, with lights whirling within.

Kendal Jaspers, director of the Prescott Downtown Partnership (PDP), said the rotating lights were likely the product of a rotating apparatus that was a feature in the bandstand for years.

“There used to be a turntable in the gazebo. They would decorate the inside, and it would turn,” Jaspers recalls, adding that some of the pieces from the former setup can still be found amid the decorations that are installed each year. “It was plywood and roller-skate wheels,” he said.

The content of the rotating decorations evolved through the years, but Jaspers remembers some that included a Santa Claus and a Christmas train.

Although he does not remember exactly when the turntable decorations ceased, Jaspers said it was at least 20 years ago.

BANDSTAND’S HISTORY

Cat Moody, the city’s historic preservation specialist, said the bandstand (also known as the gazebo) dates back to 1910, when a newer model replaced the former 1880s version that had been in place for years.

The 1880 gazebo survived the devastating downtown fire of 1900, but Moody speculates that it was removed in the early 1900s to make way for the Roughrider statue that was installed on the plaza in 1907.

“In order to make way for the Roughrider monument, they did quite of bit of improvement,” Moody said. The original bandstand had been located slightly to the south of the current structure, and it was removed sometime prior to 1907.

The bandstand been well-used through the years, however, and Moody said the community likely decided that it needed to be replaced. That occurred in 1910, the same year the Statehood Tree was planted.

The Christmas decorations in the bandstand were once open-air, but concerns about vandalism likely caused organizers to close in the structure with glass.

‘MORE ABOUT VISITING’

Local historian Melissa Ruffner remembers Prescott Christmases that focused more on traditions and people than on holiday decorations.

“My earliest memories are of going to the corner of the courthouse plaza where the Piggly Wiggly was located,” Ruffner said, noting that the grocery store was located on the northwest corner of the plaza — “catty-corner from what is today St. Michael’s Bistro.”

The owner of the downtown grocery store was known to hand out leftover oranges and apples to the town’s children on Christmas Eve, Ruffner said, along with highly anticipated ribbon candy.

“There wasn’t decorating like there is now,” Ruffner said of her early childhood years. “It was a time when people were a lot more interested in personal contact.”

She remembers Christmas as a time when miners and ranchers, many of whom were bachelors, would be welcomed into homes for some holiday cheer. “They would come into town during December and visit,” she said. “They would visit and have good food.”

Ruffner also remembers that local Girl Scouts would gather at the VA Medical Center and sing carols to the patients there.

