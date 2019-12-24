Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked

After receiving reports that an unidentified man had walked into a local bar naked just 24 hours earlier, the Prescott Police Department arrested 69-year-old Leonard V. Hall after he returned to the same business and was again naked, according to a release Tuesday afternoon.

Hall, a Prescott resident, admitted involvement and was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on several counts of indecent exposure and trespassing.

ORIGINAL REPORT

On Dec. 23 at about 10 a.m., an unknown male subject entered a local bar located in the 800 block of E. Gurley Street and spoke with the female bartender before leaving and coming back in completely naked.

The suspect did not say anything to the bartender when he returned. The victim called for help from her boss and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 60 years old with a slender build, balding and wearing fairly thick glasses.

The suspect fled in an older model silver or grey Dodge pickup truck with out-of-state plates which were white with black letters.

The bar provided video surveillance footage, which shows the suspect undressing in the parking lot and going back into the bar.

The bartender stated that she had never seen the suspect before.

ARREST

On Tuesday, at about 11:40 a.m., Prescott Police responded to the bar after several reports were made that Hall was back in the parking lot and naked.

Officers located the suspect in the silver Dodge truck attempting to leave the area. Hall was stopped and arrested just a short distance from the bar. Hall was still naked inside the vehicle when he was stopped.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.