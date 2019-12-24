Photo: Truck crashes into mailbox, bush

A dark gray pickup truck crashed into a mailbox and a bush in front of a home in the 8200 block of East Yavapai Road near Robert Road early Monday afternoon, Dec. 23, in Prescott Valley. An undercover Prescott Valley police cruiser and a Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA) engine responded to the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately available at press time. (Matt Van Doren/Courier)