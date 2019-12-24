Photo: Santa and police deliver toys

Over the weekend of Dec. 21 and 22, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), with Santa’s help, delivered $7,000 worth of toys to local families in need before Christmas. PVPD officials thanked Prescott-based business FieldCraft Survival for its donations, as well as Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta for helping organize the event, and everyone who wrapped and delivered the gifts. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)