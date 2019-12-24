Obituary notice: Lucille A. Taylor
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 6 p.m.
Lucille A. Taylor, age 77, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Prescott. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the final arrangements.
