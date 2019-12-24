Mountain View Elementary continues to excel

Mountain View Elementary school in Prescott Valley got a shout out from a community education leader who praised the school for its emphasis on teamwork, leadership and student support.

“You have each other’s back,” declared Rich Adler, a member of the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board at the board’s Dec. 10 meeting held on the school campus. “No child is left behind on this campus; there is lots of friendship and caring.”

In any school environment there are rewards, and there are challenges, and Adler said he was particularly impressed with the faculty and staff’ attitude about tackling obstacles.

He said he appreciated that every person he met was of a similar mind that “whatever the challenge are we’re going to get them fixed.”

On the school campus tour, Superintendent Dan Streeter said there was a chance to witness teachers engaged in differentiated instruction, creating art, and listen to descriptions from staff, students and parents that this school “feels like a home.” He and Adler both said they were pleased with Mountain View’s “dynamic culture” and collaborative feel.”

Mountain View Elementary scored a B for the second year in a row on the state report card.

Principal Kim Grant shared with the board some of the school’s latest efforts, beginning with a new Polar Bear logo.

To address some of the students struggle with algebraic concepts, Grant said teachers are focusing on math fluency through all the grades. The school, too, just unveiled a “no homework” policy rooted in national research that suggests practice and review is better with teacher support in a classroom setting. Students are still expected to spend 20 minutes a day reading at home, and teacher encourage children to practice their math facts in ways that are meaningful in their daily life.

She shared the launch of “Second Step Emotional Learning” in January.

The Yavapai County Community Health Services has adopted this as a pilot program for kindergarten through sixth grade. The emphasis is on helping bolster children’s confidence and courage as that plays a major role in how they learn and excel.

In the library, board members were able to witness how students are trying to retrofit some of their aging furniture – they have painted artistic scenes on the backs of the chairs.

“This is truly a community school,” Adler commended.

AWARDS

Below is a list of Mountain View Elementary awards:

VIP award – Nominee Principal Kim Grant.

Volunteer: Delbert John – A parent who coaches flag football and basketball, John is a volunteer who motivates students to push their own limits. He shows them how to improve, and instructs them on the rules of good sportsmanship. He models good character, and through his efforts have given students extra opportunities to see themselves as a success.

Classified Staff: Jona Loughmiller – In her fourth year at Mountain View, Loughmiller this year is serving as the school art teacher, offering students chances to try a variety of different projects. Beyond teaching art, Loughmiller ties creativity lessons to literature so as to tweak children’s imaginations.

Students appreciate Loughmiller’s calm demeanor, and when she is not teaching art she is mentoring students who may need some additional adult support as they strive to succeed. She has also served the school as a playground aide and a special education paraprofessional.

A positive force for the whole Mountain View school community, Loughmiller is someone who will never be heard to complain.

“She pushes students to do their best and models that through her work as well.”

Certified Teacher: Krista Bell – A 13-year veteran educator, Bell has worked at Mountain View for the last nine and “puts 110 percent of herself into teaching.”

Bell is commended as always going “above and beyond for her students and her colleagues.”

As the school’s Title 1 coordinator, Bell collaborates with teachers throughout the school to offer students what they need. She is known as someone who will do “anything and everything” to enable a students’ success.

Bell is viewed as a problem solver, always willing to find ways to modify lessons to enrich a students’ experience.

“She is thoughtful, generous, intelligent and kind.”