Letter: Christmas angels

Originally Published: December 24, 2019 1:08 p.m.

Editor:

After the snowstorm on Thanksgiving, I knew I had to shovel my driveway before the snow settled in so, despite my bad back, I went out to get started. While shoveling, I moved the wrong way and I knew I was going to pay for it later but continued on. Despite my discomfort, I was enjoying listening to the cheerful chatter of two young ladies across the street who were building a ginormous snowman. I had shoveled about a third of the drive, not noticing that the laughter across the way had stopped, when I heard the heavenly voices of two angels asking if I would like some help. I replied, “Bless you, YES!” I grabbed my extra shovel and they cleared the rest of the drive in no time. When I offered them some money, they refused. They probably didn’t think all that much about their kind gesture, but it sure meant the world to me. Since they wouldn’t take money, I am baking them some cookies and will be sure to tell Santa what good girls they were this year.

I know two young ladies who definitely will not be getting lumps of coal in their stockings this year!

Ruth Lacy

Prescott

