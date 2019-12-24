Holiday hours announced for Prescott city offices, library
The City of Prescott and Prescott Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas, and on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.
The Prescott Public Library will also close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to a news release from the city.
City offices will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m. respectively. The Prescott Public Library will reopen at 9 a.m. on those days.
More information about city services is available on the city’s website at www.prescott-az.gov or by calling 928-777-1100. Library information is available at: www.prescottlibrary.info.
