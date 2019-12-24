Health in Brief: Brain health seminar set for Jan. 2 in Prescott

“Brain Health: The How, Where & Why of Memory Assessment,” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur Thursday, Jan. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Dr. Sam Downing, with YRMC Outpatient Palliative Care Medicine Department, will identify components of a Comprehensive Memory Evaluation, discuss potential benefits of cognitive testing for baseline measurement and when cognitive concerns develop, identify potential barriers to obtaining memory testing and assessment; explain three proven strategies to prevent memory loss and review current medication treatments for memory impairment.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.

Dynamic movement event coming on Jan. 7 in Prescott

“How Dynamic Movement Scientifically Heals Disease” is a free presentation by Mary Heller Dance Arts to occur Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort

Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott.

Mary Heller will explain how dynamic movement, and dancing in particular, has been shown to significantly improve our physical health, as well as our mood, outlook and memory. She will also discuss the triggers, assumptions and beliefs that most people have that stop them from feeling good about the dance experience.

For more info or to RSVP, contact Mary at marychoreographer@gmail.com or call 208-310-9913.