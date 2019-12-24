Federal legal age to buy tobacco, e-cigs, vaping devices raised to 21

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending package Friday that, among many things, raises the nationwide legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21.

The increase in the tobacco purchasing age, which begins in the summer of 2020, also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

The new law adds regulation to an industry that, as TIME Magazine’s Jamie Ducharme writes, “has proliferated largely unchecked.” Since the 1990s, federal law has held the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco at 18.

The age hike is expected to limit the supply of all vaping and tobacco products in high schools by putting them out of reach to 12th graders. An estimated 90 percent of smokers start before age 18.

Even with the president’s signature, anti-smoking activists said the provision didn’t go far enough because it failed to ban flavored vaping products popular with teenagers.

“The evidence is clear that flavored e-cigarettes are driving the youth epidemic,” said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “As long as flavored e-cigarettes remain available, kids will find ways to get them, and this epidemic will continue.”

Over the past year Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria and vaping giant Juul Labs have emerged as the biggest supporters of the measure, blanketing Capitol Hill with lobbyists and advertisements touting their support for a national “Tobacco 21” law.

Juul’s lobbying budget ballooned to more than $3.1 million in the first 9 months of 2019 year, nearly twice the company’s spending for all of 2018. Altria has spent $7.4 million in 2019, roughly even with its lobbying budget for 2018.

Tobacco critics contend the companies’ support is calculated to head off harder-hitting government action to ban all flavored tobacco products, such as mango, mint, fruit and dessert flavors.

“Altria and Juul clearly support this in order to argue that no other action is necessary,” Myers said.

“Flavors attract kids and kids are the tobacco industry — including the e-cigarette industry’s — future,” said Erika Sward, a vice president with the American Lung Association.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that typically heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable aerosol. Current federal law prohibits sales of e-cigarettes and all other tobacco products to those under 18.

But more than one in four high school students report vaping regularly, according to the latest government figures. And health officials have called the vaping trend an “epidemic.” Delaying access to cigarettes is expected to produce major downstream health benefits, with one government-funded report estimating nearly 250,000 fewer deaths due to tobacco over several decades.

State laws banning tobacco sales to those under 18 evolved over several decades and were reinforced by a federal law in 2009. The same law banned all flavors from traditional cigarettes except menthol, which received a special exception at the behest of tobacco lobbyists. More than a third of U.S. states — including California, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Utah and Texas — and the District of Columbia have already raised their minimum purchase age to 21.

The current minimum age of sale for tobacco products in Arizona is 18.

The Associated Press and Courier staff contributed to this report.