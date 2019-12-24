Come listen to the Storytellers at Smoki Museum, Dec. 27

Come listen to the Storytellers at the Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

Guests can enjoy Native storytelling, homemade cookies and hot apple cider by the warmth of the pueblo building fireplace.

There is no extra charge for this family event. Regular admission rates apply. For more information, visit smokimuseum.org.

