Cold-hearted pet owner who left lizards in street is sought
STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for the owner of several lizards that were found in cages on a street in Massachusetts.
The Stoughton Police Department posted photos Saturday of six lizards it rescued in the hopes someone would claim the reptiles.
Police asked that the owner call the department to explain the abandonment of such “remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures.”
The department said that it had an “overwhelming response” to the initial lizard post but that the owner had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.
The lizards are being professionally cared for, police said.
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency
- Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: