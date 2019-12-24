7-in-7: Last chance for holiday events, hear storytellers, see the Boot Drop

With the holiday season coming to a close, there’s still some time in the Prescott area to check out the season’s events and attractions as well as see storytellers at the Smoki Museum and go to the New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week:

1 - Strap on those ice skates for a final run as Ice Skating at the Findlay Toyota Center ends for the season on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Open Skate is for all ages and skill levels and costs $5 per session for ages 13 and older, $3 per session for ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger. Skate rentals are $4 per pair, per session and skate sharpening is $6 per pair. Rentals are available on a first come, first-served basis with sizes from youth nine to men’s 13 available. Tot walkers, designed to assist children on the ice as they learn to skate properly and safely, are also available upon request for children 8 and younger. Helmets, knee and elbow pads are recommended but not required.

A schedule of open skate hours is available online at www.findlaytoyotacenter.com. The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley.

2 – Check out Wild Lights and Animal Sights at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary before the holiday light display turns off for the year.

The last chances to see the park lit up with festive holiday decorations and spectacular displays are from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4. Light concessions will be available during the event inside the gift shop. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.

The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road., Prescott.

3 – Go for a drive through the Valley of Lights drive-through experience located east of Fain Park before the attraction closes for the season.

It’s open every night from 6 to 10 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30, and features a one-mile drive through animated and lighted displays including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and Western Village. It’s free to drive through and a suggested donation of $5 per car is encourage and collected at the end of the display.

For more information, call 928-772-8857.

Fain Park is located at 2200 N. Fifth St.

4 – View the annual Gingerbread Village in the lobby of the Prescott Resort and Conference Center before the village disappears until next year. Open 24 hours a day, the village is on display through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The Prescott Resort & Conference Center is located at 1500 E. Highway 69. For more information, call 928-776-1666.

5 – See the multitude of lights in the Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights before time runs out this year.

The attraction is open through Monday, Dec. 30 and hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, or free for children 5 and younger. Those who come can receive $1 off entry by bringing a can of food for the Yavapai County Food Bank.

For more information, visit www.enchantedchristmasaz.com.



The Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights is located at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Suite 302.

6 – Hear Native American stories at the Smoki Museum during the Storytellers at the Smoki event Friday, Dec. 27.

Held in the Pueblo building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature storytellers from Oklahoma, New Mexico and California sharing their traditional stories. Some of them are comical in nature and most of them deliver some sort of moral or behavioral anecdote on what not to do or what to do. Admission to the museum is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for students and free for Native Americans, museum members and children 12 and younger.

For more information, visit www.smokimuseum.org.

The Smoki Museum is located at 147 N. Arizona Ave.

7 – Ring in the New Year with the ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop on Montezuma Street Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The event, which starts at 8 p.m., will include food vendors and the Ferris Wheel, if weather permits, alongside live music by local band 90 Proof and a revamped and refurbished boot ushering in 2020. There will be two drops at 10 p.m. and midnight and both will be accompanied by fireworks and a light show.

For more information about the free event, visit www.bootdrop.com.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com