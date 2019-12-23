OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 23
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preview Capsule: BYU tries to extend winning streak against Hawaii
College Football

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (Tyler Tate/AP, file)

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (Tyler Tate/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 12:32 p.m.

Hawaii Bowl: BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: BYU by 2.

Series record: BYU leads, 23-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

BYU goes for its sixth straight victory over Hawaii. The Warriors have a chance to win 10 or more times in a season for only the sixth time in school history and the first since a 10-4 mark in 2010.

KEY MATCHUP

Hawaii’s passing attack against BYU’s defense. The Warriors are 6th nationally in passing offense at 335.9 yards a game, led by Cole McDonald (3,642 yards, 29 TDs). BYU’s defense averages 203.75 passing yards a game. Linebackers have accounted for 10 of the Cougars’ 15 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: QB Zach Wilson made his first start last year in a 49-23 victory over Hawaii, making him the youngest quarterback to start at BYU. He missed six weeks with a thumb fracture on his throwing hand. He has 2,108 yards and 11 TDs in eight games. Wilson grew up in Hawaii until moving to Utah in 2017 to play football.

Hawaii: QB Cole McDonald began the year as the starter, lost it to Chevan Cordeiro and now splits time. McDonald started 11 of the 14 games and has accounted for 4,035 yards (393 rushing) and 35 TDs. He also has thrown 14 interceptions.

FACT & FIGURES

BYU faced seven teams that went to bowl games this year. ... This is the 32nd meeting of the two schools, but the first in a bowl game. ... BYU has a campus on the northeast side of Oahu. ... Hawaii last beat BYU in 2001 when both teams were in the Western Athletic Conference. ... This is the 13th bowl game for Hawaii, and only two of them have been away from Aloha Stadium — a 2008 Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia and a 1992 Holiday Bowl victory over Illinois. ... BYU is playing a bowl game in Hawaii for the first time since 1992, a 23-20 loss to Kansas. ... The Warriors have lost four of their last five bowl games. ... BYU is designated as the home team, even though it’s Hawaii’s home field. The Cougars in 2012 beat San Diego State in the Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego. ... The Cougars have played bowl games in 11 states. ... BYU coach Kalani Sitake was raised in Laie, Hawaii. The Cougars have more than 35 players of Polynesian descent on the roster.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: BYU looks for winning record facing Western Michigan
Williams runs for 210 yards, TD in BYU’s Poinsettia Bowl win
Apple Cup tops this week in the Pac-12
Washington State plays Houston in first big test for Cougs
Pac-12 This Week: Holy War between BYU, Utah is Pac-12 marquee; ASU takes on Texas Tech

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries