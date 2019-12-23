Prescott Valley Council approves subdivision along Pronghorn Ranch Parkway

With a 6-0 vote Dec. 19, the Prescott Valley Town Council approved an amended final plat for a 189-home subdivision north of Highway 89A and on both sides of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway south of Antelope Meadows Drive.

During a special meeting at the public library’s auditorium with Councilmember Lori Hunt absent, council approved the final development plan for a subdivision called Antelope Park.

The subdivision will be split into two parcels, including 82 lots on Parcel A, east of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, and 107 lots on Parcel B, northwest of the parkway.

Town officials say Antelope Park’s current property owner will be selling the property to Mandalay Communities, Inc., which would ultimately develop/subdivide Antelope Park. Council, therefore, on Dec. 19 was asked to again approve the final plats under the new ownership.

No apartment housing was mentioned as part of the final plat for Antelope Park, which adjacent homeowners were concerned about because of the likelihood for traffic congestion impacting the Pronghorn Ranch subdivision.

Town officials report that zoning approvals for Antelope Park’s parcels A and B will require, among other things, upgrades to the existing roads there, based on an updated Traffic Impact Analysis. Upgrades should accommodate traffic generated by the subdivision, town staffers add.

Staffers said that another southbound traffic lane on Viewpoint Drive, from Highway 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, will be installed with dedicated turn lanes.

An additional northbound lane on Viewpoint Drive, from 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, is also being planned. It would be built jointly by the town and Yavapai County. Town staffers added that utilities have been beefed up there to allow for Antelope Park.

The Antelope Park property has a 20-year history with the town.

In 1999, Council approved annexing about 155 acres north of Highway 89A with a residential, single-family rural (RCU-70) zoning designation.

Seven years later, in 2006, PV’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning about 60 acres of the property from RCU-70 to a planned area development (PAD). Council also approved a preliminary plat for 177 lots for what was also called Antelope Park.

Although nothing happened on the property for the next 12 years, in October 2018, Viewpoint89 LLC applied for a PAD on about 4 acres next to Antelope Park. This move came in addition to the Antelope Park request for a revised preliminary plat for 189 lots on about 62 acres.

By Dec. 10, 2018, P&Z had recommended Council approve the preliminary plat. And, so, on Feb. 14 of this year, Council agreed to the rezoning. In April, Viewpoint89 LLC applied for subdividing final plats for the aforementioned parcels A and B.