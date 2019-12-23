Obituary: Louis W. Martin

Louis W. Martin, 81, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Sandy, in 1973, who survives him.

Lou (as he was called) is also survived by his sister, Lynda, by his son, Scott (Zoe), his daughter, Kimi (Trevor), his son, Butch, his daughter, Cammy and his daughter, Kimberly, as well at a host of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends who he loved very much.

There will be no services at his request. Please take a moment and think kind thoughts about him. As he looks down on everyone, he will be saying: “WHATEVER!”.