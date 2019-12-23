OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 23
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
Charged with suspicion of discharging firearm, 2 counts of endangerment, disorderly conduct

Owen Pierce (YCSO/Courtesy)

Owen Pierce (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 2:04 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, December 23, 2019 4:29 PM

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies arrested an 18-year-old Paulden man on suspicion of firing a gun after a stray bullet broke a woman’s window and narrowly missed her while lying in bed, according to a release.

Owen Pierce, 18, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at a structure, two counts of endangerment and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon for firing a handgun outside in the 100 and 200 blocks of Bayberry Road Dec. 20 in Paulden.

Deputies booked the suspect into the Camp Verde Detention Center and set his bond at $5,000.

WHAT HAPPENED

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bayberry Road regarding sounds of numerous shots being fired in the neighborhood.

YCSO reported that six separate parties had contacted the sheriff’s office to provide leads on the shooter’s possible whereabouts.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies met with several neighbors. One neighbor identified potential suspects inside a trailer at 235 Bayberry Road.

This neighbor noted a “shots fired” call weeks earlier from this location, adding that when deputies arrived, two men had walked back into the trailer.

While canvassing the neighborhood, deputies met with a woman whose bedroom window had just been shot out while lying in bed. Based on the bullet’s trajectory, YCSO reported, it appeared the bullet missed her by just a foot.

Deputies surrounded the trailer at 235 Bayberry Road and detained two men, including Pierce. YCSO deputies said Pierce was generally uncooperative and initially denied firing any rounds. Deputies added that they saw more than 40 bullet casings on the front porch and more than 20 bullet casings inside the house.

Detectives said they determined Pierce was the person who fired numerous rounds into the neighborhood from the property. Detectives added that they found the handgun that was used hidden inside a ceiling lamp in the trailer.

During a follow-up interview with detectives, detectives said Pierce admitted firing the handgun, although he wouldn’t elaborate further. Detectives added that they found video on Pierce’s cell phone showing him firing the weapon with a time stamp matching the calls.

Detectives said the other suspect wasn’t involved in the incident and released him.

Detectives are asking anyone in the neighborhood who finds evidence of bullets striking their property to call Detective Mark Yates at 928-777-7273.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Shooting incident over property line dispute in Ash Fork
Deputies arrest Mayer man on charges of assault, burglary, vandalism, disorderly conduct
Prescott police arrest couple on neglect charges
Father and son arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in Black Canyon City
Four arrested after drive-by shooting in Cottonwood

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries