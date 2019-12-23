Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies arrested an 18-year-old Paulden man on suspicion of firing a gun after a stray bullet broke a woman’s window and narrowly missed her while lying in bed, according to a release.

Owen Pierce, 18, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at a structure, two counts of endangerment and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon for firing a handgun outside in the 100 and 200 blocks of Bayberry Road Dec. 20 in Paulden.

Deputies booked the suspect into the Camp Verde Detention Center and set his bond at $5,000.

WHAT HAPPENED

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bayberry Road regarding sounds of numerous shots being fired in the neighborhood.

YCSO reported that six separate parties had contacted the sheriff’s office to provide leads on the shooter’s possible whereabouts.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies met with several neighbors. One neighbor identified potential suspects inside a trailer at 235 Bayberry Road.

This neighbor noted a “shots fired” call weeks earlier from this location, adding that when deputies arrived, two men had walked back into the trailer.

While canvassing the neighborhood, deputies met with a woman whose bedroom window had just been shot out while lying in bed. Based on the bullet’s trajectory, YCSO reported, it appeared the bullet missed her by just a foot.

Deputies surrounded the trailer at 235 Bayberry Road and detained two men, including Pierce. YCSO deputies said Pierce was generally uncooperative and initially denied firing any rounds. Deputies added that they saw more than 40 bullet casings on the front porch and more than 20 bullet casings inside the house.



Detectives said they determined Pierce was the person who fired numerous rounds into the neighborhood from the property. Detectives added that they found the handgun that was used hidden inside a ceiling lamp in the trailer.

During a follow-up interview with detectives, detectives said Pierce admitted firing the handgun, although he wouldn’t elaborate further. Detectives added that they found video on Pierce’s cell phone showing him firing the weapon with a time stamp matching the calls.

Detectives said the other suspect wasn’t involved in the incident and released him.



Detectives are asking anyone in the neighborhood who finds evidence of bullets striking their property to call Detective Mark Yates at 928-777-7273.