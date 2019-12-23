Local Bowling Brief: Brenda Peaslee wins Bowlerettes Holiday Tournament on Saturday
Local Bowling in Brief
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 12:35 p.m.
The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes rocked Plaza Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 21, with their holiday bowling tournament. The top winner in Division I was Brenda Peaslee (845) and the top winner in Division II was Pam Cirasole (834). This rapidly growing group of wonderful ladies has added 12 new members since September. They will head to Camp Verde on January 18th, to bowl at Shake, Rattle, and Bowl located in Cliff Castle Casino. If interested in joining this active group, please contact Pam Cirasole at 928-227-1258.
