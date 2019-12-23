OFFERS
Letter: Blind loyalty

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 6:18 p.m.

Editor:

Humans are a tribal species. And although blind tribal loyalty may have assured food and safety to our ancestors on the African savannah, it’s a huge liability in today’s crowded world. It’s what keeps nations competing with one another right up to the threat of nuclear annihilation. It’s what has brought the U.S. Congress to a dysfunctional standstill because our political polarity, the Democrat tribe versus the Republican tribe, has replaced cooperation and compromise. We see it frequently in these Opinion pages. And we now know that other nations, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc. are exploiting our childish disagreements with one another to influence our elections.

The truism “A house divided against itself cannot stand” has guided humans from the Bible onward and it’s about time we started paying attention to it. We should quit criticizing everyone who doesn’t think exactly the way we do, learn to converse with one another and set examples of productive cooperation. Outgrow tribalism! Unify! We are the United States of America.

Bill Perry

Prescott

