Letter: Blind loyalty
Editor:
Humans are a tribal species. And although blind tribal loyalty may have assured food and safety to our ancestors on the African savannah, it’s a huge liability in today’s crowded world. It’s what keeps nations competing with one another right up to the threat of nuclear annihilation. It’s what has brought the U.S. Congress to a dysfunctional standstill because our political polarity, the Democrat tribe versus the Republican tribe, has replaced cooperation and compromise. We see it frequently in these Opinion pages. And we now know that other nations, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc. are exploiting our childish disagreements with one another to influence our elections.
The truism “A house divided against itself cannot stand” has guided humans from the Bible onward and it’s about time we started paying attention to it. We should quit criticizing everyone who doesn’t think exactly the way we do, learn to converse with one another and set examples of productive cooperation. Outgrow tribalism! Unify! We are the United States of America.
Bill Perry
Prescott
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: