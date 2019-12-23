Kobritz: MLB eliminates marijuana testing in MiLB

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reportedly reached an agreement to remove marijuana from the list of banned substances for Minor Leaguers.

The change comes as a surprise, considering the MLBPA doesn’t represent Minor Leaguers. Until now, MLB has been free to impose whatever drug policies it desires on Minor League players.



However, under the anticipated amendment to the Joint Drug Agreement in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, MLB players, who are not subject to testing for marijuana, agreed to be tested for opioids beginning in spring training.



Marijuana will soon be treated the same as alcohol – players will no longer be suspended for a positive test of either drug. Currently, minor league players who test positive for marijuana face game suspensions of 25, 50 and 100, respectively for first, second and third positive tests. A fourth positive test resulted in a lifetime ban.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 48,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2017. The 2019 figures will include former Angels’ pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died from an opioid overdose in a Texas hotel room in July. Angels’ employees reportedly knew of Skaggs’ drug use and one member of the organization admitted using opioids with the player.



The update to the drug policy takes a treatment-based approach, rather than a punitive one. The only way players can be disciplined for a positive test is if they fail to cooperate with an initial evaluation or if they violate a proscribed treatment plan, which is similar to the approach the parties take to alcohol abuse.

Marijuana allegedly helps players recover from injuries and deal with the aches and pains associated with playing baseball. In some circles, that qualifies as a performance enhancer, no different than the PEDs banned in all organized sports.

But both players and owners prefer that players get treatment rather than continue down a spiral that led to Skaggs’ death, hence the compromise that allows testing in exchange for no punishment.



The new policy will permit MLB to test for fentanyl, cocaine and synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in addition to opioids. Players who test positive will be referred to a board composed of medical professionals who specialize in substance abuse, as well as representatives from MLB and the players’ union. If needed, a personalized treatment plan will be created.



Players and team personnel will also be given mandatory educational programs during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which covers the remaining years of the CBA, on the “dangers of opioid pain medications and practical approaches to marijuana.”





The removal of marijuana from baseball’s drug testing policy is consistent with a trend currently in favor throughout the country. While the drug remains illegal at the federal level, a number of states – including several that are home to MLB teams - have voted to legalize it.

Baseball will become the first major sport to eliminate testing for marijuana at the professional level, a progressive approach for a sport that is normally hidebound by tradition.

Jordan Kobritz is a non-practicing attorney and CPA, former Minor League Baseball team owner and current investor in MiLB teams. He is a professor in the Sport Management Department at SUNY Cortland and maintains the blog, sportsbeyondthelines.com. The opinions contained in this column are the author’s. Kobritz can be reached by email at jordan.kobritz@cortland.edu.