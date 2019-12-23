Howard: Time of year to be thankful — tennis and otherwise

“Twas the day before Christmas”... and this time of year certainly brings all kinds of wonderful memories for everyone, not to mention a New Year around the corner and a new decade to enjoy and plan starting 2020.

You’ve got to be thankful that we are living during the twilight of iconic tennis players, still on the tour and playing the best tennis that the game has ever seen, with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic; add in Andy Murray who is making his singles comeback after hip surgery, Senera Williams looking to tie Margaret Court Smith in GS titles and the final year of watching the best men’s doubles team ever - Bob and Mike Bryan and all I can say is we have been blessed to see such talent.

As kids you are enthralled with getting that new tennis racquet, special court shoes, a great outfit, or receiving a trip to a tennis camp or academy. As we get older we’re just happy to be out competing without an injury that sidelines us, playing the best competition we can muster and remembering that it wasn’t that long ago we used to reach that wider shot. Now we just smile and say, “Good shot.”

Thankful that we have a great tennis facility at Yavapai College to feel proud of, giving us seven terrific courts to play our weekly groups of friends, leagues and year-round tournaments.

That this game gifts us the enjoyment of friends from all backgrounds - with no pretence of social status, companionship/camaraderie, laughter, shrieks of anguish-accomplishment and exhilaration, unbounding health benefits in short term time frames, financial burdens that are minimal, game, life lessons and comparable skills that are immeasurable - at and for all ages.

There are many special moments each day at the courts when all you have to do is listen and you will hear a multitude of sounds taking place; the score being called, greetings to someone arriving or leaving the courts, friends talking, exuding emotions emitting from low to high noise levels of audible to inaudible mumbo jumbo guttural groans and grunts. Players giving one another encouragement, grief, good and bad calls, racquet sounds, fence rebounds, people who are giving pretty much their all for what they have to give.



It really is amazing and we are truly lucky every day we get to partake this game called tennis.

Will Santa bring you the newest racquet that will make your game something it’s never been before? A neat new outfit, a new string job and grip, warm-up, gloves, a series of lessons, a trip to a tennis resort, a subscription to TENNIS magazine, a couple new CD’s of tennis instruction to benefit from - or a history book of the game to wet your whistle?

All of that is nice, but not that necessary to having a great time with all your old equipment, habits and all.

Maybe it’s time to become that “Big Brother or Sister” to a “Little” that you can spend some time on the court with? Surprise someone with one of your old racquets, or ask someone who’s not at your level of play to hit with you out of the blue.

These types of gifts will probably make you feel better than those you’re helping.

Right now would be a good time to plan that trip for Indian Wells that’s in early March. A flight to Rhode Island right after Wimbledon to visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport during their grass court/induction weekend in July. To schedule a tournament outside the area you normally play, to play in a USTA League, or sign up for the next semester’s college class.

It’s a great time of year to do some planning, for yourself and others, as we only get a certain number of moments to make a difference in what our lives will be.



Take that bull by the horns and be thankful you still can and by the way, “Merry Christmas!”

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 50 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.