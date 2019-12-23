Editorial: 5 packing tips when traveling through airport security this holiday season
With the Transportation Security Administration estimating nearly 42 million travelers passing through security screening checkpoints nationwide this holiday season, locals looking to fly out of Prescott or Phoenix need to prepare.
Here are a few packing tips for those holiday travelers looking to see family and friends during Christmas and New Year’s:
1) Christmas gifts
The TSA recommends people looking to fly this Christmas to hold off on wrapping those gifts for your loved ones.
Any items that require additional inspections, such as electronics, could require security to unwrap your gift.
Bring wrapping paper and extra boys just in case!
2) Food rules
Brining grandma’s famous apple pie to dinner? Or maybe looking to take home leftovers from that amazing meal at your sister’s house?
Be aware that food items must follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule, which means anything creamy or spreadable, like gravy and cranberry sauce, are limited to 3.4 ounce container placed in one quart-sized zip-top bag.
Quick tip: Any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream or paste that alarms during screening will require additional screening.
Solid foods are allowed through the security checkpoint in your carry-on bag without limits or packing requirements.
3) Snow globes
If you received a snow globe for Christmas, or are looking to give one out, the safest way for it to make it to your destination is to pack it in a checked bag.
Snow globes that appear to be more than 3.4 ounces of liquid (roughly the size of a tennis ball), will not be allowed in a carry-on bag. And they must fit in the one quart-sized re-sealable plastic bag.
4) Alcohol
Any of your favorite wine, beer or spirits must be packed in a checked bag for your flight. You can pack as many alcoholic beverages that you can fit in a suitcase as long as they contain less than 24% alcohol.
Alcohol with 25-70% are limited to a total of five liters and they must be in original packaging.
5) Things to leave at home
As a reminder, each country’s government has slightly different rules on this subject matter, but as a general rule, leave the firearms, explosives, baseball bats or other sporting equipment that could be used as a weapon at home. Self-defense sprays (such as mace), sharp objects such as knives and safety razors are also good to leave behind.
Scissors are actually generally OK when packing them in a carry-on, just be sure the blades are shorter than 4 inches. Nail clippers and disposable razors will also pass the test.
And those Swiss Army knives, don’t bother!
PRESCOTT AIRPORT
According to prcairport.com, Prescott Regional Airport’s terminal opens daily at 5:30 a.m. while the ticket counter is open daily 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time and 30 minutes after departure.
The recommended minimum check-in times for Prescott are: 30 minutes prior to departure if you’re traveling domestically without checked baggage; 45 minutes with checked baggage; and 60 minutes when traveling internationally with or without baggage.
Have a Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
