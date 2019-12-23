Christmas Lights Contest voting ends Dec. 25

Entries for the 2019 Courier Christmas Lights Contest have been submitted, and now readers are able to vote for their favorite decorated house.

Sponsored by R.E.D. Plumbing, the annual Courier Christmas Light Contest awards a $1,500 prize for the most votes. Second place is $1,000 and third is $500.

Voting begins Thursday, Dec. 19, and is scheduled to end on Christmas Day, which is Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Those interested in voting can visit dCourier.com/lights to view a full map of the entries, and then visit couriercontest.com to vote.