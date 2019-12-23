Chino Valley Police to have additional officers working through the end of the year
The Chino Valley Police Department will have additional officers working during the next week in an effort to increase roadway safety, enforce traffic laws and apprehend impaired drivers. Chino Valley Police Department will be utilizing grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fund the overtime details which will run from December 23, 2019 through December 31, 2019.
Chino Valley Police Department would like to remind everyone to obey the law and be safe. Enjoy your holidays.
Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.
