Chino Valley 6-year-old begins gifts mission for needy children

Chino Valley 6-year-old Kenyon Martin is anything but a Grinch.

When he and his family went to Augie’s for lunch one day, Martin saw a Toys for Tots box, noticed Santa Claus and asked what it was for, said mother Tara-Wolfe-Martin.

“I always believed in making sure that I was able to tell my children the truth whenever it was age appropriate to tell them what was really going on. I told Kenyon the truth,” Wolfe-Martin said. “He wanted to know what Toys for Tots was and why it exists. It exists because sometimes there are children that don’t have mommies and daddies, there are parents that are one medical bill away from homelessness … you’re handed this situation, is it more important to pay the mortgage or the rent or buy Christmas gifts?”

When Martin found out that some kids don’t get a Christmas, he asked the marines for a Toys for Tots box and got to work. When he got the box, he found got some garbage bags from under the sink, took them to his room and filled them with his own toys, Wolfe-Martin said.

Then he found out they had to be new.

Martin wasn’t deterred. He got his piggy bank, took his birthday money out and spent $16 on new toys. He got four toys and, thanks to some other help, was able to put 12 toys in the box right away.

But that still wasn’t enough.

Martin then made promise coupons for Wolfe-Martin to hand out to her customers at Daniel’s Tuxedo and Tailor in Prescott Valley so they would promise to buy toys and donate them to Toys for Tots, Wolfe-Martin said. Toys eventually spilled out onto the floor.

“A lot of people filled it,” said the shy Martin. “A lot of people put toys in the box.”

Wolfe-Martin said she’s really proud of her son, noting he doesn’t even know how special it is or even understand the magnitude of being able to accomplish something so awesome.

All he knew, she said, is that upon finding out for the first time ever in his life that sometimes kids don’t get Christmas was that he had the power to make that happen for them.

He is living out the idea of seeing a way to help and doing it or seeing a need and filling it, Wolfe-Martin said.

Looking back, Martin said he feels really happy that he was able to do it. It’s something he’s going to try again next year, he said.

“I feel grateful that I did it,” Martin said. “I’m happy that we got the Toys for Tots box.”