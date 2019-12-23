OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 23
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley 6-year-old begins gifts mission for needy children

Kenyon Martin surrounded by donated toys for his Toys for Tots effort. (Tara Wolfe-Martin/Courtesy)

Kenyon Martin surrounded by donated toys for his Toys for Tots effort. (Tara Wolfe-Martin/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 7:40 p.m.

photo

The promise coupon made by Kenyon Martin for mother Tara Wolfe-Martin to give to her customers for them to promise to buy Toys for Tots (Tara Wolfe-Martin/Courtesy)

Chino Valley 6-year-old Kenyon Martin is anything but a Grinch.

When he and his family went to Augie’s for lunch one day, Martin saw a Toys for Tots box, noticed Santa Claus and asked what it was for, said mother Tara-Wolfe-Martin.

“I always believed in making sure that I was able to tell my children the truth whenever it was age appropriate to tell them what was really going on. I told Kenyon the truth,” Wolfe-Martin said. “He wanted to know what Toys for Tots was and why it exists. It exists because sometimes there are children that don’t have mommies and daddies, there are parents that are one medical bill away from homelessness … you’re handed this situation, is it more important to pay the mortgage or the rent or buy Christmas gifts?”

When Martin found out that some kids don’t get a Christmas, he asked the marines for a Toys for Tots box and got to work. When he got the box, he found got some garbage bags from under the sink, took them to his room and filled them with his own toys, Wolfe-Martin said.

photo

Kenyon Martin with his Toys for Tots box. (Tara Wolfe-Martin/Courtesy)

Then he found out they had to be new.

Martin wasn’t deterred. He got his piggy bank, took his birthday money out and spent $16 on new toys. He got four toys and, thanks to some other help, was able to put 12 toys in the box right away.

But that still wasn’t enough.

Martin then made promise coupons for Wolfe-Martin to hand out to her customers at Daniel’s Tuxedo and Tailor in Prescott Valley so they would promise to buy toys and donate them to Toys for Tots, Wolfe-Martin said. Toys eventually spilled out onto the floor.

“A lot of people filled it,” said the shy Martin. “A lot of people put toys in the box.”

Wolfe-Martin said she’s really proud of her son, noting he doesn’t even know how special it is or even understand the magnitude of being able to accomplish something so awesome.

All he knew, she said, is that upon finding out for the first time ever in his life that sometimes kids don’t get Christmas was that he had the power to make that happen for them.

He is living out the idea of seeing a way to help and doing it or seeing a need and filling it, Wolfe-Martin said.

Looking back, Martin said he feels really happy that he was able to do it. It’s something he’s going to try again next year, he said.

“I feel grateful that I did it,” Martin said. “I’m happy that we got the Toys for Tots box.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Birth: Kenyon Joseph Martin
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: Leading the local Toys for Tots effort with a passion
Pub patrons, veterans, taking on Toys 4 Tots in a new way
TV reporter credits Prescott for allowing him to find sobriety
Chamber aims to make it a merry Christmas

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries