All About Pets: A Merry Christmas to all of you, and your pets

On this day before Christmas, we hopefully are all ready for a wonderful celebration with family and friends. It is such an amazing time for great music and community at our churches and all around us. And there are many wonderful specials to watch on the screen.

It is also a very busy time so we must be mindful of the needs of our pets. First we have to keep them out of trouble, and also, we need to spend a little special time with them.

Naturally, the walks are a requirement. That is a little more challenging on these colder mornings and evenings, but if we bundle up, it is surprising how great the weather really is. As long as a little sunshine comes through, we are good. (Though as I am writing this, I am told there is snow in the forecast. But the guys still want to walk.)

Remember to let your guys watch as you prepare their meal with much love. Then make a big deal of it when you set the dishes down for them to enjoy. It is best to stick with their regular diet over the holidays to avoid any tummy upset, but a “little” taste of turkey or ham thrown in should not upset the applecart. Just be sure that the bones from dinner are well out of reach.

And speaking of the cold, do not forget to put some fresh seed out for our bird friends. I have seed and water in a hanging tray feeder that I can see from my desk, and it is such a treat to watch the birds coming to enjoy the simple feast. To be sure, the little dish of water is frozen most mornings. I try to put fresh water out daily and hopefully, the sun will keep it liquid for a while.

It is amazing the extent to which some people go to decorate their homes, both inside and out, for these holidays. Being one who does not often venture out at night, it was most amazing when I was out the other evening to see these beautiful displays. So very festive and creative.

As I sit here looking out the window at the beautiful trees and the peaceful deer crossing the road, once again I am reminded of how grateful I am to be living in this wonderful, friendly community. Two years here now and it gets better all the time. That first Christmas, I was in the process of moving - certainly delighted that is behind me!

Once again I say, Thank You, Prescott, for welcoming me and providing me and my Blackpak this great place to live. We love it!

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.