Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 23
Witucki: Tony's Bowl, weather woes and holiday thanks

By Steve Witucki
Originally Published: December 22, 2019 8:18 p.m.

ITEM 1: Some of us at the Courier have received some unintentional holiday cheer by looking over the names of the bowl games to be played over the next few weeks. My favorite title is the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Wikipedia says that it’s the second-oldest bowl game in the country (behind the Rose Bowl). And this year we Arizonans have a stake in it, since the Arizona State Sun Devils will be there challenging the Florida State Seminoles.

But regardless, any game named after Tony the Tiger shouldn’t be missed. It makes me chuckle a bit to see an old childhood commercial icon broadening his horizons by entering the world of sports. Now we have to get Lucky the Leprechaun to sponsor a golf tournament or something. Or maybe they could get all the commercial mascots together for “The Cereal Bowl.”

Keep an eye on our sports section for coverage of all the games; you’ll even be able to see how well our staff does at picking the winners. And watch for the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. It should be “g-r-r-r-reat.”

ITEM 2: We had hoped to have some relatives visit us on Thanksgiving Day, but the forecast for snow in Prescott around that time discouraged them from making the trip. Perhaps they were right to wait, as the day after Thanksgiving brought the season’s first significant snowfall to the area. We encouraged ourselves with the knowledge that we would probably see them at Christmas.

Well, Christmastime is here, and the current weather forecast calls for some snow this week. How do you do this, Prescott? How do you make it snow only on the holidays? I’m not sure if I should be upset or impressed by this incredible phenomena. But I must hope that it ends, for it is keeping our loved ones from making their visit.

No, I don’t think they’re using the snow as an excuse to not drop by. A white Christmas is great, but a safe Christmas is even better. Here’s hoping that the winter weather doesn’t hinder the holidays more than it has to.

ITEM 3: We missed the parade, but my wife and I got to attend our first Prescott Courthouse lighting ceremony this year. Like many of you, we stood in the rain and enjoyed some beautiful music before they switched the lights on. As the big day grows closer, my family and I realize that “Arizona’s Christmas City” is a great place to be all year long. We’re thankful to live in a community that many people care about very much, and I’m glad to have a small role in helping people know what’s going on in the community. Thank you for reading, and have a great holiday season.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

