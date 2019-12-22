OFFERS
Teacher collects items for students in need

Many local businesses and staff members have donated items for needy students thanks to the Coyote Cares project. (Coyote Springs Elementary School/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 22, 2019 7:46 p.m.

Three years ago Yvonne Berry, first-grade teacher at Coyote Springs Elementary School (CSES), watched churches fill shoeboxes with gifts and personal hygiene items to send overseas to children in other countries, all while she knew she had students in her own classroom that would be doing without during the holiday season. This prompted Mrs. Berry to start collecting items for students in need at Coyote Springs Elementary, and thus she started the Coyote Cares Project. On Dec. 20, Coyote Springs Elementary had 72 students in grades K-6 receive boxes with gifts from this project.

This is the third year that Mrs. Berry has coordinated this project. Her first year she started small, since she did not come up with the idea until November, and asking for donations was limited. Mrs. Berry states, “I thought to myself, we have a need at our school, and this district has a need as well, so I asked a few community businesses, staff and our school partners, and we filled 33 boxes that first year.” Many children do not look forward to the time off during winter break since there are few or no presents for them. This program brings small gifts, warm gloves, hats, socks and blankets to children that otherwise don’t receive much and come back to school cold many days.

Following that first year Mrs. Berry has prepared year round, collecting shoeboxes from staff members during the school year, approaching businesses sooner, and has increased her students’ participation by asking them to give what they can.

Mrs. Berry states, “The shoeboxes filled for children have brought more joy than I ever imagined, and the time given seems so little when the children don’t have much. I am thrilled that our community and staff are willing to fund this project and I look forward to future smiles and the joy this brings.” Through numerous donations from local businesses and CSES staff each child received toothbrushes and toothpaste, toys, blankets, socks, gloves and hats, ice cream vouchers, hair brushes or combs and special small toy items.

Donations this year were made possible by:

Costco — $20 gift card

Culvers — 100 + ice cream vouchers

Keri Graham — $20

My Kids’ Dentist — 72 toothbrushes/paste/5 bags toys/socks

Findlay Automotive — Blankets for ALL boxes

ACE — $75

Pierce Property Management — nine bags/shoe boxes/wooden toys

Trader Joe’s — Zach Snacks and drinks for Student Council while they wrapped gifts

Chick-fil-A — 50 coupons for ice creams

Walmart — PV $40 gift card Walmart, Hwy 69 $50 gift card

Sprouts — $25 Store Gift Card

Attention to Detail — three bags of small items

Pet Crematorium — $100 Target gift card

Kiwanis of Prescott — $1,000

Fenderson Orthodontics — $25

St. Luke’s Church — 100 hand-knitted hats

CSES donated gloves, socks, chapstick, Playdough and monetary donations.

Thank you to everyone who donated and helped wrap all of the gifts. The students were beaming when they received their gifts.

For more information on how to help the Coyote Cares Project, please contact Mrs. Yvonne Berry at 928-759-4300.

Information provided by Coyote Springs Elementary School.

