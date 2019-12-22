Superintendent's Report: A yearly look back at HUSD

For the Humboldt Unified School District, this holiday season and the holiday break provide a time to reflect back on the fall semester and look ahead to the upcoming spring semester. This prodigious opportunity to reflect on the great things that took place last semester and to look forward to the upcoming weeks provides an element of excitement. For HUSD, this means reflecting on our talented staff and amazing students.

We have many things to celebrate this holiday season, as there were successes on the athletic fields, in the classroom, on the stage and throughout the community. These celebrations include:

● Five HUSD schools receiving an “A” rating or being within four points of an “A” on the state’s accountability system (the highest rated district in the area)

• 8 of 9 schools improving their proficiency scores

• 7 of 9 schools improving their growth scores

• 7 of 9 schools outperforming their forecasted scores

• Three HUSD schools qualified for results-based funding (the only district in the county with more than one school qualifying)

• Recognition in U.S. News and World Report and Newsweek...again

• Continuing our outreach focus holding six Community Conversations with the Superintendent and two Superintendent/ Board Campus Visits during the fall semester

• Implementing our elementary art programs and expanding our elementary orchestra groups

• Our Governing Board receiving the Arizona School Boards Association’s Total Board Award (Only 10% of the governing boards in Arizona receive this reward)

• Governing Board Vice President, Rich Adler, receiving the All-Arizona Board Award (one of only five throughout the state)

• The finance department receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 13th consecutive year.

• The expansion of our Humboldt Education Foundation has yielded multiple teacher grants throughout the first two quarters

In addition to the above highlights, we held our inaugural Community and Family Engagement event bringing together our business, church, and parent partners. This unique event proved to be an extension of our school adoption program as our business, church and parent group partners came together to continue brainstorming and planning for future partnering opportunities.

As excited as we are regarding our past accomplishments, the future holds even more opportunities for our students. This spring we will be reconvening our Superintendent’s Advisory Committee to begin looking at the next iteration of our Vision 2020 Strategic Plan. This convening promises to further bring forward strategic priorities that will enhance the educational experiences of our students. While the state continues to work through educational policies related to school labels, school funding and standards adoptions, HUSD remains committed to ensuring that our students are ready for the choices and challenges of the 21st century.

I would like to thank our families and the community for the support this year. I hope each enjoys the holidays with family and friends and returns in January to an even better second half of the school year.