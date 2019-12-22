OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police get armored plates thanks to 100 Club of Arizona contribution

Prescott Valley Police use the former Prescott Valley Motel for training on breaching doors Wednesday July 10, 2019. A contribution from the 100 Club of Arizona enabled the department to purchase 20 ballistic hard armor plates for the rear of the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and K-9 officers’ ballistic vests. (Courier file photo)

Prescott Valley Police use the former Prescott Valley Motel for training on breaching doors Wednesday July 10, 2019. A contribution from the 100 Club of Arizona enabled the department to purchase 20 ballistic hard armor plates for the rear of the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and K-9 officers' ballistic vests. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: December 22, 2019 9:18 p.m.

The 100 Club of Arizona has again made a significant contribution to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

This contribution enabled the department to purchase 20 ballistic hard armor plates for the rear of the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and K-9 officers’ ballistic vests. The amount of the award was $6,720 and the plates were provided by TYR Tactical in Peoria, Arizona.

The SWAT team and K-9 units are deployed together on barricade situations, hostage rescue operations and high-risk warrants. During these operations, officers are put in harm’s way due to unpredictable behavior by suspects.

photo

A ballistic hard armor plate. Officers with the Prescott Valley Police Department purchased 20 of these in 2019 using money donated by the 100 Club of Arizona. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Prior to the grant, there were not enough plates for the four K-9 officers who are deployed with SWAT. There also were not enough plates for all SWAT operators to have a plate in the front and back of their vests. Now that these funds have been provided, each K-9 officer has a vest outfitted with plates, and the entire team is protected front and back.

For almost 50 years, the 100 Club of Arizona has provided immediate financial assistance to families of public safety officers and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, and to provide resources to enhance their safety and welfare. The police department thanks the 100 Club of Arizona for its generosity in helping our officers stay safe and better serve our community.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

