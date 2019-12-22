Prescott finishes 6th at Witt Duals
Prep Wrestling
SHOW LOW — Prescott wrestling finished sixth out of 16 teams at the Witt Duals in Show Low on Saturday with several Badgers placing as well.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Lincoln Eby – first place; Koby Coates – second place; Colton Tomitz – fourth place; Jaden Rummage – fourth place; Gentry Smith – fifth place; Cassidy Swearingen – fifth place; Landen Francis – sixth place; Riley Maiorana – sixth place
UP NEXT
The Badgers’ next meet will be the Mile High Challenge in Prescott Valley on Jan.3-4.
MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING
Four Prescott Valley wrestlers placed at the Thoroughbred Middle School Tournament held at Hamilton high school in Chandler on Saturday
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
104-lbs. Wallace Stooks (3-2) – fourth place; 132-lbs. Jackson Perkins (5-1) – third place; 155-lbs. Gabriel Ricketts (2-1) – third place; 155-lbs. Kaden Martinez (2-1) – second place
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
