Police: Alaska man shopped, donated change after robbery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska man robbed a credit union and then went shopping and dropped spare change in a donation bucket, authorities said.
Michael B. Jensen, 34, faces a federal bank robbery charge for taking $947 from the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage Friday, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
Jensen demanded money in a note given to a credit union teller, federal charge documents filed Monday said.
A weapon was not displayed during the robbery, FBI spokesman Steve Forrest said in an emailed statement.
Surveillance video showed Jensen leaving his red jacket alongside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant next to the credit union and then going to a nearby Walmart, authorities said.
Jensen bought cigarettes, a lighter, a hat, green vest and a neck covering at the Walmart.
He dropped spare change into a donation bucket outside the store as he left, authorities said.
Police arrested Jensen a short time later near the Anchorage Public Library. Credit union employees later identified him in a lineup, officials said.
Jensen’s attorney, federal public defender T. Burke Wonnell, said Tuesday by email he had no comment on the arrest at that time.
