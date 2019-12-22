PHS Freshmen wind down first academy course

PHS freshman students are winding down their semester in the first Freshman Academy course. Students were exposed to many different areas and aspects, from how to navigate high school to learning who they are as a learner to hearing different presentations from community members to learn the different courses available to take at PHS and to start building their high school resume.

Recently Freshman Academy students learned all about the course available that they can take while at PHS. Students participated in actual lesson from the automotive class and digital communications, they heard from seniors that were currently in visual arts courses, and they also were able to tour some of the classrooms on campus.

The culmination of the course is starting their high school resume using Naviance. Students are now able to see what their resume will look like and what they can add to build up and make their resume stronger. Students will start choosing their classes for sophomore year next semester, and they are ready for that to happen!

Information provided by Prescott High School.