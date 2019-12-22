PHS Freshmen wind down first academy course
PHS freshman students are winding down their semester in the first Freshman Academy course. Students were exposed to many different areas and aspects, from how to navigate high school to learning who they are as a learner to hearing different presentations from community members to learn the different courses available to take at PHS and to start building their high school resume.
Recently Freshman Academy students learned all about the course available that they can take while at PHS. Students participated in actual lesson from the automotive class and digital communications, they heard from seniors that were currently in visual arts courses, and they also were able to tour some of the classrooms on campus.
The culmination of the course is starting their high school resume using Naviance. Students are now able to see what their resume will look like and what they can add to build up and make their resume stronger. Students will start choosing their classes for sophomore year next semester, and they are ready for that to happen!
Information provided by Prescott High School.
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: