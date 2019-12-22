Photos: Celebrating Hanukkah in the plaza

Rabbi Elie Filler of Chabad of Prescott lights a giant menorah on courthouse plaza in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, Dec. 22. Chabad of Prescott will have another public menorah lighting on the last night of Hanukkah in the food court area of Gateway Mall at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. For more information, visit www.jewishprescott.org/menorah.

Photo Gallery Hannukkah 2019: Menorah lighting in plaza