CVUSD welcomes R. Tom Rollis to district

Chino Valley Unified School District, Office of Special Services, is proud to welcome R. Tom Rollis, of What Works Counseling, to our school district and community. Tom is a Licensed Practical Counselor (LPC) and a Licensed Substance Abuse Counselor (LISAC).



Tom comes from a family of seven teachers. “I’ve got so much respect for the district staff I get to team up with to affect change that impacts learning.” Tom is also a founding member of the Boys to Men Mentoring Network.



Tom has provided various services for students, families, and school staff. He has provided in-home therapy for foster families, counseling services in schools and boarding schools across the Hopi and Navajo Nations, and has provided inpatient and outpatient substance abuse counseling.

Tom Rollis provides valuable services to the students, staff, and families of Chino Valley Unified School District. Mr. Rollis provides individual and group counseling to students in our specialized programs dedicated to improving self-esteem, self-regulation, recognizing emotions, friendships, play and conflict-resolution skills. He also provides individual counseling sessions for some students across the district who may be struggling with family issues, loss of loved ones, peer relations and addiction.



At the high school level, Mr. Rollis co-facilitates a talking circle for freshman, with adult mentors from the Boys to Men Mentoring Network, where teens share challenges and are supported by adults where they are heard, accepted and encouraged.

“It means a lot to me to be able to support my co-workers.” Tom collaborates with teachers, administrators and other school staff regarding students that have come to their attention with changes in behaviors and or learning.

He participates in learning teams, where they share their observations and discuss interventions and how they may impact a student.



Thank you Mr. Rollis for joining the Chino Valley Unified School District team! We are grateful for the wonderful experience and service you bring to our district, the students and their families!

Information provided by D. Rankin, Assistant Director of Special Services, Chino Valley Unified School District #51.