Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 22
Weather  46.0
CVHS Honors Academy info night on Jan. 29

Emma Brambila, Kori Hewitt, Madison Morin and Melanie Mayhall are part of the CVHS Honors Academy. (Chino Valley High School/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 22, 2019 7:49 p.m.

The Honors Academy at Chino Valley High School was designed to encourage students to pursue rigorous and competitive courses to promote college readiness. CVHS Honors Academy students have the opportunity to explore and pursue elective choices and extracurricular activities along with their peers, but remain a cohort of excelling students. The smaller class environment within the high school challenges students to pursue excellence both in academic and leadership skills. Experienced and highly qualified dual-enrollment instructors work with students to help them master curriculum and prepare them for college.

Madison Morin, who is a junior, when asked why she applied for the Honors Academy, stated “it looks really good on college applications and plus I have been with this group of kids since the 5th grade.” Kori Hewitt, who is also a junior, shared that she enjoys Mr. Kingsley’s YC College English class. “I enjoy the structure of the course and how it has improved my writing,” she said.

To qualify for Honors Academy, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA in their core classes, must take PSAT and SAT or ACT, take at least five Honors classes and 16 college credits. Students must maintain excellent citizenship and participate in an Honors Student Project. Honors Academy students receive an Honors Academy Diploma and wear a silver gown with orange stole at graduation.

This school year, the CVHS Honors Academy Information Night will be held in the east gym at CVHS 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 29. All students and parents who are interested should plan on attending. Information provided will include: Honors classes, dual-enrollment classes, AGEC-A (Arizona General Education Curriculum), requirements for graduation with Honors Distinction and the Honors Academy application process. Please contact the CVHS counseling department if you have any questions at (928) 636-2298.

Information provided by Chino Valley High School.

