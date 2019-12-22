Come experience 'A Magical Cirque Christmas', Dec. 27

Bring the family to see "A Magical Cirque Christmas" at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

Come experience an evening filled with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all over the world, accompanied by a live performance of your favorite holiday music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.

