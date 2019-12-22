Choir presents ‘road trip’ of holiday hits
Humboldt Unified School District’s Granville Elementary choir invited families on a “Holiday Road Trip” for its Christmas concert that incorporated toe-tapping music, energetic choreography and plenty of holiday-spirited laughs.
Directed by choral director Stephanie Griffin, the hour-long musical offered families a chance to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, the Lone Star state, the Big Apple, Miami Beach and the Pacific coast of California. The costumes and sets were colorful with a large school bus as the main backdrop. The show was a chance to shine for all of the choir’s fourth through sixth graders with some special moments by select members of the cast.
One soloist, Shelly Slay, earned hearty applause with her rendition of “Christmas Makes Me Cry.”
Uncle Nick, the school bus driver who, as the trip progresses, begins to bear a strong resemblance to the Jolly Old Ef of the North Pole, performed by Hunter Davis earned his share of laughs with his beeping horn and costume changes.
In the finale, Santa Claus arrives as the choir crew sings a tribute to the power of home when it comes to holiday traditions.
