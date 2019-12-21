Photo & Results: Cougars place 2nd, Bears take 4th at Marana Mountain View Duals
Prep Wrestling
Chino Valley and Bradshaw Mountain wrestling put on impressive showings this weekend as both teams finished within the top 5 at the Marana Mountain View Duals on Saturday.
Chino Valley
2nd Place
Team Results
Chino Valley 48, Pueblo 34
Chino Valley 42, Walden Grove 26
Chino Valley 48, Bonita Vista (CA) 27
Chino Valley 57, Safford 24
Chino Valley 39, Buena 31
Chino Valley 48, Payson 24
Marana Mountain View 59, Chino Valley 19
Individual Results
Keller Rock – 1st place
Colby Evens – 1st place
Zachary Giese – 3rd place
Hunter Lane – 4th place
Cody Jasper – 4th place
Dakota McMains – 4th place
Bradshaw Mountain
4th place
Team Results
Marana Mountain View 60, Bradshaw Mountain 12
Yuma 46, Bradshaw Mountain 33
Bradshaw Mountain 41, St. John’s 30
Bradshaw Mountain 51, Thunderbird 30
Bradshaw Mountain 45, Marcos De Niza 42
Bradshaw Mountain 43, Show Low 28
Bradshaw Mountain 42, Marana Mountain View 41
Individual Results
126-lbs., Jr. Blake Huenemeyer (7-2, 27-6 overall) – 5th place
138-lbs., Sr. David Medevielle (5-4, 25-8) – 6th place
145-lbs., Sr. Owen Alvarez (6-4,14-5) – 3rd place
152-lbs., So. Tyler Dilcher (5-4, 20-10) – 5th place
160-lbs., So. Nick Foshee (7-3, 21-8) – 2nd place
170-lbs., Sr. Jacob Foshee (5-3, 20-11) - DNP
220-lbs., So. Mike Kelley (6-3, 28-5) – 6th place
Hvywt, So. Peyton Hines (6-3, 24-9) – 5th place
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: