Photo & Results: Cougars place 2nd, Bears take 4th at Marana Mountain View Duals

Chino Valley and Bradshaw Mountain wrestling put on impressive showings this weekend as both teams finished within the top 5 at the Marana Mountain View Duals on Saturday.

Chino Valley

2nd Place

Team Results

Chino Valley 48, Pueblo 34

Chino Valley 42, Walden Grove 26

Chino Valley 48, Bonita Vista (CA) 27

Chino Valley 57, Safford 24

Chino Valley 39, Buena 31

Chino Valley 48, Payson 24

Marana Mountain View 59, Chino Valley 19

Individual Results

Keller Rock – 1st place

Colby Evens – 1st place

Zachary Giese – 3rd place

Hunter Lane – 4th place

Cody Jasper – 4th place

Dakota McMains – 4th place

Bradshaw Mountain

4th place

Team Results

Marana Mountain View 60, Bradshaw Mountain 12

Yuma 46, Bradshaw Mountain 33

Bradshaw Mountain 41, St. John’s 30

Bradshaw Mountain 51, Thunderbird 30

Bradshaw Mountain 45, Marcos De Niza 42

Bradshaw Mountain 43, Show Low 28

Bradshaw Mountain 42, Marana Mountain View 41

Individual Results

126-lbs., Jr. Blake Huenemeyer (7-2, 27-6 overall) – 5th place

138-lbs., Sr. David Medevielle (5-4, 25-8) – 6th place

145-lbs., Sr. Owen Alvarez (6-4,14-5) – 3rd place

152-lbs., So. Tyler Dilcher (5-4, 20-10) – 5th place

160-lbs., So. Nick Foshee (7-3, 21-8) – 2nd place

170-lbs., Sr. Jacob Foshee (5-3, 20-11) - DNP

220-lbs., So. Mike Kelley (6-3, 28-5) – 6th place

Hvywt, So. Peyton Hines (6-3, 24-9) – 5th place