Obituary: Pedro Angel Aisa

Pedro Angel Aisa

Pedro Angel Aisa

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 8:05 p.m.

Pedro Angel Aisa’s long and adventurous life of 98 years came to an end peacefully and gently at his home in Prescott, Arizona, on December 7, 2019.

He was born to Adela Lajusticia and Melchor Angel Aisa on June 29, 1921, in Munébrega, a small town in the Aragón region of northern Spain near the Pyrenees, home to his mother’s family for generations.

Pedro’s earliest memories are filled with trips on burro and later horseback accompanying his father on his calls as district Veterinarian.

Two very influential people in his life were his Tía Pascuala and Tío Martín Mariscal with whom he lived for long periods of time and who helped to assure that his education progressed.

He graduated from La Universidad de Salamanca in Philosophy and Letters and spent time at the Medical School in Madrid before deciding that his calling was in the Humanities.

The adventures of his early adolescence included weathering the storm of the Spanish Civil War, spending time in Melilla, Morocco, rowing in the Cantabrian Sea, attempting to be a matador in a benefit bullfight in Andalucía, and summer excursions hitchhiking all over Europe.

Pedro met Ann-Lawrie in Madrid and they were married at the US consulate in Tangier 62 years ago. They came to the US on vacation the following year. He dedicated the rest of his working life to teaching here.

Pedro shared his love and concern for his native Spain and the rest of the Hispanic world making it possible for his students to experience it personally. Most memorable were the Prescott College trips when he led students to Sonora, Mexico and La Mancha, Spain retracing Don Quijote’s route on horseback. He believed that the study of a language is not an end in itself, but offers a window to understanding another culture and world-view. He always looked for the philosophy behind the words.

Pedro loved Prescott and this area. He came here as a member of the Charter Faculty of Prescott College. He was a member of the original Sister City Committee, of the Prescott Paddle Club, the Prescott Outing Club, and the UU Drum Circle.

He considered himself especially fortunate to have dear friends who invited him to help with roundups. He exuded energy and authenticity and was a trusted and respected teacher and friend.

Thanks to all those who made his life so exciting and worthwhile. He never forgot you but reveled in the many memories of you who filled his life with adventure, companionship, and meaning. Heartfelt thanks to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassion and responsiveness.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 150 Fleury Street in Prescott, followed by the burial at Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery on Iron Springs Road. A lunch reception will follow.

A fund has been established in Pedro’s name in support of the Prescott College Kino Bay Center for Cultural and Ecological Studies https://advancement.prescott.edu/give/kino-bay Pedro is preceded in death by brothers, Enrique, José María and Jesús and sister, Adela. He leaves behind his beloved wife Ann-Lawrie, sisters, Pilar, Ascensión, and Carmiña and numerous nieces and nephews.

Information provided by survivors.

