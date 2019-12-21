Obituary: Paul W. Crook, Jr. (Retired Coronado Chief of Police)

It is with the greatest sorrow that we announce the passing of Retired Coronado Chief of Police, Paul W. Crook Jr. on October 2, 2019 at age 72.

Paul left this world and returned to God’s embrace with family at his side. He left amid smiles, tears, hugs, and warm touches. He meant so much to so many and will be sorely missed. He personified courage and unparalleled joy and zest for life. He showed us all how exceptionally one could live life with amazing bravery, especially in the face of adversity.

On Paul’s behalf, the family thanks and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the many doctors, nurses, technicians, and clinicians who cared for Paul.

No services are planned according to Paul’s wishes, however, the family asks in lieu of flowers, to please consider making a donation to the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN.org)

Information provided by survivors.

