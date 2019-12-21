OFFERS
Obituary: Ouida MacDermid

Ouida MacDermid

Ouida MacDermid

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 8:21 p.m.

Surrounded by family, our beautiful mother, Ouida, passed away in Prescott on Tuesday, December 3rd, at the age of 90. She was born in Lometa, Texas on October 3rd, 1929 to parents Veris (Miller) and Barney Trammell. Ouida, pronounced (in her own words) “like weeds in a garden,” was a twin to Wanda, and one of eight siblings: Ola Faye, Arnold Ray, Herschel, Rosa Nelle, Yvonne, and Leon.

Ouida married David L. MacDermid a.k.a. “Mac” on August 12th, 1952 in a small ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. After living in coastal Southern California for many years, Ouida and Mac moved together to Blythe, California, where they owned and operated a Motel for seven years.

In 1973, they moved their family to Prescott, where they ran a mobile home park. That same year, Ouida began working for the Yavapai County assessors office. During this time she received her associates degree from Yavapai College. She retired in 1991 after seventeen years of employment and was proud to have worked in the original courthouse on the square.

After retiring, Ouida, Mac, and their cat, Rusty, enjoyed adventuring in their motor home, sending their family and friends witty postcards from destinations far and wide. Some of their favorite trips included Vermont, the Alaskan Highway, and visiting the Copper Canyon in Mexico, where they loaded their motor home onto a rail car. While they loved traveling, they were always happy to return to Prescott, a community they loved.

Ouida enjoyed sewing and continued the Trammell family tradition of making beautiful quilts for future generations to enjoy. She loved animals (especially cats), would laugh until she cried, made an excellent fried chicken, and was impeccable with her dress. Throughout her life, she remained open to new ideas and stayed positive in spite of obstacles. She was kind, brave, and classy. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Jeannette) MacDermid of Chino Valley and Douglas (Melissa) MacDermid of Scottsdale, daughter, Christie (Duncan) Beniston of Solana Beach, California and her three adored grandchildren: Ty, Ellie, and Isa. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and the loving caregivers at Highgate, where she made her home for the last eight years. There are angels on earth and we were fortunate to have more than a few with us as she passed.

There will be a reception at 2:00 p.m. on January 4th, 2020 at Highgate, located at 1600 Petroglyph Point Drive in Prescott. Following her wishes, there will be a family ceremony “when the roads clear” in Northern Arizona in the spring, where she will once again be joined together with Mac and ready to begin their next adventure.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

