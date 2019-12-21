Obituary Notice: Gary Lee Dobrinski
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 7:26 p.m.
Gary Lee Dobrinski, age 67, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Prescott. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: