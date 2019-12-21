Obituary Notice: Elmo Arthur Veal
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.
Elmo Arthur Veal, age 97, of Black Canyon City, Arizona, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Black Canyon City. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
