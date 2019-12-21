Obituary: (Mary) Lindsey Kesterson

(Mary) Lindsey Kesterson was born on November 4, 1952, in McAllen, Texas, to Mary Adele Landreth and Edward Cox Smith. She left this physical world to meet her Heavenly Father and reunite with greatly missed loved ones on December 15, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.

She is survived by her incredible daughter, Lacey Lynn; her amazing son, Ben Owen and her lovely daughter-in-law, Letty; grandchildren Adelaide, Orion, and Llewelyn; her brother, Edward (Skip) Smith; her niece, nephews and extended family including bonus grandchildren, bonus great-grandchildren and an extensive collection of amazing friends from all different walks of life. Lindsey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Alan; her oldest son, Daniel Alan; infant daughter Kathryn Adele; infant sons, Arthur Joseph and William Edward; her sister, Anne Adele McClure; her lifelong friend Pam Babcock (P.T.O.); and her parents. We rejoice in the knowledge that she has at long last been reunited with them.

Lindsey loved her family and friends above all else. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She never knew a stranger. Her outgoing spirit and open heart made her a friend of everyone who met her. Her smile was contagious and her laughter was music. She was such fun to be around. She was a great confidant and conspirator, somehow always knowing just what you needed in any given situation. If you needed to cry, she’d give you her shoulder.

If you needed to vent, she’d give you her ear. If you needed advice? Well, she had that, too. She was a fierce supporter of those she loved, but she never sugar-coated things.

Generous to a fault, she found little else more pleasurable than providing aide and laughter to her fellow human beings. She gave great hugs and always smelled of Gardenias — a smell that has, and will forever, bring her to mind and put a smile on our faces.

Lindsey also had a very deep love of animals. Milk cows became oversized dogs that followed you everywhere at their house. It wasn’t uncommon to find ponies (and a few times, a full-sized horse that Lacey snuck in!) or a potbellied pig roaming through the house. Depending on the decade, one might find dogs, cats, a parrot that could perfectly imitate Lindsey’s voice (that was a little confusing!), monkeys, hair-eating goats, chinchillas and even evil ferrets … just to name a few of the plethora of pets at KesterLand over the years.

Lindsey was the picture of “can-do.” In 2012, Lindsey was inducted into the Arizona 4-H Hall of Fame and referred to as “Yavapai County’s 4-H Angel.” Part of the article about her induction called her “...extremely kind and gentle, like an angel with a heart larger than the state of Texas.” It went on to say that she did “...not understand the words ‘no’ or ‘it can’t be done.’” Those descriptions could not be more accurate about her and the way she lived her life.

One of Lindsey’s most admirable qualities is that no matter how tough life was on her (and it was tough!), it never broke her. She just pressed on; never complaining, still positive, still helping others, still full of love and laughter. She was adored by all who knew her. Her loss is too great to put into words.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29th, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez Street, in Prescott, AZ. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 30th, at 2 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in Lindsey’s name to: Maggie’s Hospice 306 N. Virginia Street, Prescott, AZ 86305 (928) 775-2290, www.maggieshospice.com/make-a-donation; or Yavapai County 4-H Cooperative Extension, 840 Rodeo Dr. Unit C, Prescott, AZ 86305, (928) 445-6590, for our local horse programs; or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, (877) 465-6636, ww5.komen.org/breastcancer/donations.



Lindsey’s family wishes to extend their sincere and eternal gratitude to Hampton Funeral Home, Maggie’s Hospice and the friends and family members who have helped them through this difficult time.

Information provided by survivors.