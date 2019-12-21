Obituary: Joy Schertz

Joy Schertz, 70, of Prescott, Arizona, left this earth on December 4, 2019. She will be sorely missed by her wife and partner of 35 years, Jos Anemaet, her wide family of friends in Prescott and in her previous homes in Mesa, in Oregon and in Costa Rica. Few who knew her spirit, or danced or bowled with her, doubt that she is already organizing parties and happy events in her new home, with her usual enthusiasm.

Joyce Elaine Schertz (known to all as “Joy,” to match her personality), was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 22, 1949, the youngest child of Orville and Jimmie (Horton) Schertz. She studied at the University of Northern Colorado, where she earned a masters degree in speech and language pathology.

She practiced in nursing homes, through home health services, and in hospitals, including the Veterans Administration Hospital in Prescott. She also ran a number of small businesses over the years, including a waterbed store in Prescott. The primary complaint of her clients and coworkers was that she managed to be “so darn happy and sunny” all the time.

In addition to her wife, Joy is survived by one brother, Ken (Betsy) Schertz of Mesa, her nieces, Krista Merrow and Tami (Dennis) Warnick, three great-nieces and two great-nephews. Also surviving are her dog Duma (still keeping an eye on the door for her return), her English pupils in Central America, many exchange students she housed in Arizona, the little girl in Ethiopia, and the numerous other beneficiaries of her generosity.

A celebration of the life of Joy Schertz will be held Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Instead of flowers, consider making a donation in her name to the Yavapai Humane Society. And if you see that lady on Gail Gardner Way with the sign, maybe do what Joy always did despite the naysayers: Be kind.

Information provided by survivors.

