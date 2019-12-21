Obituary: James (Jim) M. Lyons

James (Jim) M. Lyons, 93 of Prescott, AZ, born on January 2, 1926, passed away peacefully at his home in Prescott on December 11, 2019.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Lyons and his son, James Lyons. Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Paula) Lyons of Prescott, granddaughter, Ericka Lyons-Orr and great grandson, Cody Davisson, both of Pahrump, Nevada.

Also the children of Joyce Lyons; Elaine Williams, Wayne Hankins, and Diane Olscheski. A private gathering will take place after the new year.

Services entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jim’s guest book and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.