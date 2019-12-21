Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive

Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location in Prescott

It’s been a long time coming, but it was well worth the wait.

Pangaea Bakery, which had closed for good in the Old Firehouse Plaza on Goodwin Street in downtown Prescott years ago, reopened at its new location in the Village at the Boulders shopping center Dec. 14, much to the delight of its loyal, longtime customers.

Bakery owner Nicole Marshall has returned to running her business after waging a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Her new bakery sits in the completely revamped and remodeled space where the Prescott Sears auto center had stood in the now-defunct Ponderosa Plaza mall.

Pangaea Bakery is tucked away on the far west side of the Village, around the corner from and behind the Lindo Mexico restaurant, 1260 Gail Gardner Way #101.

Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café & Coffee House on Second Street in PV

For years, it was the Step One Coffee House at 6719 E. Second St. Suite C in Prescott Valley. It had been situated behind the former Stepping Stones Agencies’ PV thrift store before the agencies relocated all of their in-town business to nearby Industrial Way.

The coffee house hasn’t disappeared, though.

In November, Step One Coffee House simply changed its name to Carlitos Café & Coffee House. The café now operates under independent management, although it will still donate money to Stepping Stones to promote the latter’s family safety and advocacy services in the Quad Cities.

Ana Pettingill, the new owner/operator of the café, said in a Stepping Stones news release that she’s also still offering a diverse custom menu with a focus on customer service, much like Step One Coffee House. The café has continued serving coffee, breakfast and lunch, as well as other foods.

“I love to cook and create food people enjoy eating,” Pettingill stated. “Carlitos is a dream that I am excited is becoming a reality.”

Carlitos Café’s hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-515-2753.

Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive

Private or group training for service dogs. Boarding and/or training for dogs. Small group sessions for basic or advanced Canine Good Citizen (CGC) training for dogs. Private training sessions for dogs.

For Donna Cox, who offers private dog-training lessons at her home and, now, at her new business, Prescott Valley Dog Squad, 8169 E. Florentine Road, it’s all in a day’s work.

On Dec. 13, Cox conducted an official grand opening for her new shop, joining the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Kell Palguta promoted the business’s opening on his Facebook page, commenting, “Congrats to Prescott Valley Dog Squad for being Prescott Valley’s only brick[s] and mortar dog-training facility.”

Palguta added that Cox has trained his dog, going as far as to call Cox the “Dog Whisperer.”

Prescott Valley Dog Squad offers free consultations to determine whether your dog fits the training mold. Cox says she offers “balanced dog training,” meaning she caters her program to meet each dog’s personality and each dog owner’s lifestyle.

“Dogs are individuals, and each needs to be treated as such,” Cox wrote on her Facebook page. “Results are great without breaking your dog’s spirit.”

For more information, call Cox at 602-290-9683.

